WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beth E. (Smith) Inman, 77, passed peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021 surrounded by her three loving children.

She was born December 14, 1943, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Findlay L. and Marge (Campbell) Smith.

On March 22, 1963, Beth married “the boy next door”, Arthur F. Inman and they shared a beautiful 51 years together until his passing in 2015.

Beth was a self-employed preschool teacher in her early years, before she became a loving grandmother to her 11 grandchildren.

Beth enjoyed sharing her love with all she met, traveling and playing cards with her friends.

She is survived by her son, Douglas (Lori) Inman of Cortland, Ohio; daughters, Stephanie Sample of Warren, Ohio and Melanie (Chris) Whitmore of Bucyrus, Ohio; sister and best friend, Mary Ann Wissinger of New Galilee, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Sharon, Ashley (Paul), Richie (Hilary), Brittni (Lexi), Michael (Lindsey), Danyelle (Casey), Hailey, Mackenzie (Branden), Lexi (Preston) and Jordann (Micah) and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beth is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ken Sample; grandson, Brandon (Buddy) Sample and her brother-in-law, Bud Wissinger.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Beth’s close companion and friend, Willard Foster, who has brought love and adventure to Beth during her final years.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the New Springfield Church of God, 3949 E. Garfield Road, New Springfield, OH 44443. A service led by Pastor Jonathon Holloway will be held directly after.

Relatives and close friends are invited to stay for a celebration of life luncheon following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

