

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie Smith, 89, of Southington, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Liberty Healthcare Center.

She was born August 10, 1933, in Boyers, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Hoy Vernon and Zena Dena (Mullinax) White.

On November 20, 1952, she married Howard E. Smith. He preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Bessie retired from Delphi Packard Electric, after 34 years of service.

She was a member of the First Nazarene Church of Warren and volunteered at the Warren Family Mission.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Bessie is survived by her daughter, Susan Small of Warren, Ohio; sons, Edward (Kathleen) Smith of Southington, OH and Steven Smith of Southington, Ohio; sister, Betty (Joseph) Lengel of Bristolville, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Martin Smith; sister, Nellie Billlings; brothers, Denver, Hoy, Emery and Luellett White; and grandson, Stephen Small.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Friends and family may view Bessie’s obituary and/or send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Cancer Society, in her memory.

