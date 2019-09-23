Bertha L. “Mickey” Davis, Leavittsburg, Ohio – Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha L. “Mickey” Davis, 85, of Leavittsburg, passed away Sunday evening, September 15, 2019, at her residence.

Mickey, as she was affectionately known, was born July 5, 1934 in Warren, a daughter of Hessi and Ruth (Conway) Benson.

She worked for many years as a nurse’s aide, retiring from the former Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Mickey married Rodney Davis on January 21, 1976. They shared almost 44 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

She was a member of the New Life Tabernacle in Leavittsburg.

She enjoyed going to church and doing crossword puzzles. Mickey’s family was the center of her life. She cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, Mickey is survived by her children, Arielle (Ramon) Fields, of Leavittsburg, Danny Hudson, of Warren and Janero Benson, whom she reared in his early years, of Arizona. She also leaves behind a brother, Ernest “Buddy” Benson, of Warren; a sister, Helen “Big Sis” Benson, of Cincinnati and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Ruth Lampkin, Alice Patterson, Frances Benson, Ruby Young and Ellen “Little Sis” Walker and Jarrett Benson, whom she reared in his early years.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 27, at the New Life Tabernacle, 3355 Nelson Mosier Road, Leavittsburg, with Pastor James Douglas Click, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 27 at the church.

Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

Arrangements for Mrs. Davis are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.