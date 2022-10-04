WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Irene Longstreth, 76, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born May 19, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam Nicholas File and the late Maizie (Cochran) File.

Bertha graduated from Mathews High School in 1965.

She married the late James Frank Longstreth and shared 35 years together.

They enjoyed traveling, going to casinos and being with her family. She was a homemaker for her married life. Later on, she enjoyed working for Cortland Health Care for 13 years.

Her hobbies included sewing especially making curtains, baking holiday cookies and specialty cookies, buckeyes and clothes pins. She loved garage sales and thrift stores. Her most joy in life was being a mother, grandma and great-grandma.

She is survived by her twin daughters, Cheryl (Rob) Knowlton of Champion, Ohio and Carol (Bryan) Chadman of Cortland, Ohio; six grandkids, Cory (Rachel) Knowlton of Cortland, Amanda (Dan) Gonzales of Parma, Ohio, Kayla (Cesar) Ventura of Howland, Ohio, Amber (David) McMinn of Howland, Ohio, Raquel (Justin) Hathaway, Lacey (Ron) Hacker; fifteen great-grandchildren, Leah, Andrew, Emily, Colton, Cesar, Alexander, Mariel, Braiden, Cambri, Caleb, Sydney, Dylan, Deegan, Brookelyn and Tobey.

She reunited with her high school sweetheart, Bob Valot and shared seven wonderful years and meant the world to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Frank Longstreth; three brothers, Paul, Charles and Bernard File and sister, Alice Smith.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Carol Myers will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Friday.

The family requests that material contributions be made in lieu of flowers to the Joanie Abdu Breast Cancer Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.