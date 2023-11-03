CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernhild Marie Lucas, 96, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023, at her home.

She was born June 29, 1927, in Frankurt, Germany, a daughter of the late Alfred Zundel and the late Lydia (Wittman) Zundel.

She worked for the United States as an interpreter and secretary; and bookkeeper for Alex Cycle Shop.

Bernhild enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, knitting, and traveling.

She is survived by her husband, John Lucas of Cortland, Ohio, to whom she was married on November 14, 1953; sons, John C. (Janice) Lucas of Bazetta, Ohio and Jeff (Tammy) Lucas of Waterford, Michigan; sister, Heidi (Gerd) Hempel of Frankfurt, Germany; grandchildren, Jeff (Lisa), Jaclyn (John), Jessica (Cory), and Jeremy; and great-grandchildren, Garrett, Harlow, Peyton, and Luke.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Augeneder.

Services will be held at 7:30 pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 6:00 pm to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.