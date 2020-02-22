Bernard M. Zickefoose, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard M. Zickefoose, 87, of Southington, went to meet his Savior, surrounded by his loving family, Friday morning, February 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 8, 1932 in Alton, West Virginia, a son of the late Minter and Clara (Gould) Zickefoose.

Bernard was a 1950 graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School and was employed as a machinist for the Denman Tire Corporation for 41 years, prior to retiring.

He married Anna E. Ratcliff on May 26, 1951. That was only the beginning of their 69 year love story. She survives him.

He was an active member of the Southington Christian Church in his younger years. He was instrumental in growing the adult Sunday School class and taught it for 21 years. He also served as a Deacon and Elder, and was a member of the church board for many years.

Bernard was an avid baseball fan, both playing and coaching Little League. He and his wife spent nineteen winters in Florida, many of those following the Cleveland Indians spring training in Winter Haven. He also loved traveling out West with his wife, Anna, sightseeing and hunting in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Canada, Wyoming, Ohio and Idaho, and playing shuffleboard while vacationing in Florida.

Besides his wife, Bernard is survived by four children; Janet (Ray) Lockhart, of Southington, Kenneth (Melba) Zickefoose, of Cortland, Cynthia Smigle, of Bazetta, and Corey Zickefoose, of Cleveland Heights. He also leaves behind a special granddaughter with whom he had a very close relationship, Jessica Slaughter; two brothers; Russell (Freda) Zickefoose, of Millersburg, Ohio and Wayne (Joann) Zickefoose, of Green River, Wyoming; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by three brothers; Morris, Clifton, and Carl Zickefoose and two sisters; Pauline Bosley and Mavadell Arbogast.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Southington Christian Church, 3285 OH-534, Southington, OH 44470.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Southington Christian Church.

Interment will take place in the Southington Graham Cemetery.

Arrangements for Mr. Zickefoose are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.