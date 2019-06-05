Bernard J. Palya Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard J. Palya, 70, of Warren, passed away early Sunday morning, June 2, 2019, at the Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born July 27, 1948 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph W. and Eleanor L. (Duttko) Palya.

Bernard was employed as a supervisor for the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for 30 years, prior to retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending his winters in Arizona.

He was also a previous member of PLAV, the Polish Legion of American Veterans.

Bernard is survived by his mother, Eleanor Palya; a brother, Rudy Palya of Freedom, Ohio and a sister, Bernadette Palya-Lach of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.