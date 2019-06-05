Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Bernard J. Palya Obituary

Obit- Carl W. Hall Funeral Service

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard J. Palya, 70, of Warren, passed away early Sunday morning, June 2, 2019, at the Cortland Health Care Center.

He was born July 27, 1948 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph W. and Eleanor L. (Duttko) Palya.

Bernard was employed as a supervisor for the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for 30 years, prior to retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending his winters in Arizona.

He was also a previous member of PLAV, the Polish Legion of American Veterans.

Bernard is survived by his mother, Eleanor Palya; a brother, Rudy Palya of Freedom, Ohio and a sister, Bernadette Palya-Lach of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in the All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sympathy Flowers
Send sympathy flowers