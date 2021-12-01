Benny Joe Robinson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benny Joe Robinson, Sr., 73 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 4, 1948, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, the son of the late Ranson and Norma (Shipman) Robinson.

On April 9, 1971, he married the former Melody Fogelson. They have shared the last 50 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He retired from Packard Electric as a pipefitter after 31 years of service.

Benny was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

Benny collected Hot Wheels, was a car enthusiast and Boy Scout leader. He was always willing to help others and was a welcoming neighbor. Benny was very family oriented and loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Melody (Fogelson) Robinson of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Michelle (Brian) McFall of Warren, Ohio and Sherry (Ed Hembree) Robinson of Johnson, Ohio; brothers, James and Ron; sisters, Pauline, Carol and Pam; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Benny Joe Robinson, Jr. and brothers, Ray and Bert.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

