Benjamin James Williams, Middlefield, Ohio

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin James Williams, 57, of Middlefield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 30, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Anna L. (Barker) King.

He married Barbara McCafferty Williams on August 17, 2013.

He was employed as a laborer at Kinetico Corp.

He enjoyed collecting dragons and swords. Ben was an avid 49er’s fan.

Ben is survived by his wife, Barbara Williams of Middlefield, Ohio; children, Benjamin Jay Williams of Middlefield, Ohio and Brandie (Thomas) Hall of Bristolville, Ohio; stepchildren, Brian (Kristy) McCafferty of Defiance, Ohio, Danielle McCafferty of Warren, Ohio, Melina (Eric) Mach of Warren, Ohio and Anthony DePaul of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Angie King of Middlefield, Ohio, Wesley (Sue) Runion of Orwell, Ohio, Billy (Connie) King of Bloomfield, Ohio and ten grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sherry Schultz.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.