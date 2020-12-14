Becky Lynn McLewis, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Becky Lynn Mc Lewis, 71, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Born April 20, 1949 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, Becky is the daughter of the late William Webster and Virginia Fowler.

Becky, beloved mom, grandma, aunt and friend, knew how to light up a room with her smile and laughter. She had a hug for everyone and the gift for gab. She was often late but worth the wait. Becky loved to bake, craft, sew and most of all, she loved to share it with everyone. She never passed up a bargain and had a knack for finding the perfect gift for everyone. She loved fashion and always had a scarf or two to spare, especially those with leopard print. Her absence has left a hole in the hearts of many. Becky will be missed immensely by everyone who knew her, but most of all her family.

She was a graduate of Bethlehem Center.

She was retired from the office of Dr. John Vance, MD.

Becky was a member of Believers Christian Church and the Johnston Civic Club.

She is survived by her daughters, Jill (Brian Flath) McLewis of Sebastopol, California and Jenny (Eric) Cromley of Orwell, Ohio; brother, Tom (Patty) Webster; grandsons, Colton Cromley, Colin

Cromley and Sam Flath; nephews, Ryan (Stephanie) Webster, Richard (Frannie) Hitchcock, Masyn Webster, Tyson Webster, Tripp Sause and Richie Hitchcock and a niece, Marcy (Rob Sause) Webster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin (Mac) McLewis; father, William Webster; mother, Virginia Fowler and sister, Doreen Webster Hitchcock.

A private graveside service will be held.

A celebration of Becky’s life will be held at a later date when it’s safe to gather again.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is entrusted with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Becky to the Johnston Civic Club.

