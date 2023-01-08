CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice E. Small, 82, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born September 14, 1940, in Marion Center, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clyde Russell and the late Olive (North) Russell.

She retired as the head cook at Champion Schools for over 30 years.

Beatrice was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

She liked crafting, crocheting and reading. Beatrice also enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Robert B. Small; sons, Robert B. (Michelle) Small, Jr., of Scottsville, Kentucky, Jeffrey Small (Cheryl) of Champion, Brian P. (Kathryn) Small of Niles and a brother, Robert Russell.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Emma, Elizabeth, June and brothers, Jack and James.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may visit from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on January 14, 2023, at the funeral home.

Internment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.