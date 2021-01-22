Barbara S. Owsley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara S. Owsley, 69, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 26, 1951 in Logan, West Virginia, beloved daughter of the late Thurmond and Verlie (Workman) Booth Lee.



Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother and “granny”. She loved to support her grandkids as a band booster for the W.G.H. band.

She attended Believers Church and loved the Lord.

She was an avid bingo player, bowler and a tremendous fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns.



Surviving are her husband, Carlos B. Owsley, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; two sons, Carlos B. “Casey” Owsley, Jr. of Warren, Ohio and David Alan (Erika) Owsley of Liberty Township, Ohio and a daughter-in-law, Heather Owsley of Warren. Also surviving are grandchildren, Marcus Fowler of Newton Falls, Stella and Kyle O’Connor, of West Chester, Ohio, Fynn Owsley and Zach Fairchild of Warren, Ohio, Lydia Owsley and Max Owsley of Liberty Township, Ohio, along with Caleb Owsley and Casey Owsley of Warren. Also surviving are four sisters, Judy Lemery of North Carolina, Mary (Darrell) Jones of Logan, West Virginia, Gracie (Virgil) Akers of Chapmanville, West Virginia and Pearl Claxton of Michigan; four brothers, Thurmond Thomas (Lena) Lee of Chapmanville, West Virginia, Paul David (Linda) Lee of Whitman West Virginia, James Robert (Karen) Lee, Sr. of Charleston, West Virginia and Thurmond Lewis Blankenship of North Carolina and host of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John L. Booth and Kyle Booth; two sisters, Linda Rae Vaughn and Ruth Ann Smeltzer; brothers-in-law, Billy, Dewey, Harold and Richard Owsley, Rodger Lemery and Elbert Claxton and sisters-in-law, Deloris Carter, Peggy Terry, Darlene and Edith Owsley; a grandson, David Alan Owsley Soblotne; nephews, John Booth, Jr., Jeff Dingess, William Jones, Brandon Taylor, Harold (Deedoll), Jr. and John Owsley and niece, Angela Owsley.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of her life will be held in the future.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.



A television tribute will air Sunday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.