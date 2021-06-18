Barbara Rae Williamson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Rae Williamson, 83, of Mayfield Heights, died Thursday morning, June 17, 2021 at the Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland.



She was born September 9, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond E., II and Adaline (Raub) Sweeney.



Barbara was a 1955 graduate of Champion High School. She then went on to attend Bowling Green State University where she achieved a BA in Education in 1959.

She worked as an elementary and preschool teacher for many years, and she was also a volunteer with the Mayfield School District.



She married Gary D. Williamson on June 18, 1960. They shared 61 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together. He survives her.



Barbara was a member of the Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church in Lyndhurst, where she served as an Elder, Christian Education leader and Sunday School teacher, as well as many other church groups.

She was also an avid reader and sports fan. Barbara loved to attend her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s games and events, and she was a longtime Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she dearly loved. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Besides her husband, Barbara is survived by four children; Lori (Jim) Nelson, of Gahanna, OH, Shari (Paul) McCaslin, of Hunstburg, OH, G. Scott (Michelle) Williamson, of Brecksville, OH, and Teri (Scott) Baker, of Bainbridge, OH. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren; David (Maggie), Matt, and Sara Nelson, Anne (Alex Jensen) McCaslin and Eric McCaslin, Katie, Heather, and Abby Williamson, and Taylor and Austin (Stephanie) Baker; three great-grandchildren; Connor, Trevor, and Kara Nelson; a sister-in-law, Althea Sweeney, of Cortland; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond E. Sweeney, III, and a sister, Adaline Griffith.



Private graveside services will be held at the Champion Township Cemetery.

A memorial service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held for family and friends 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church, 5312 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst, OH 44124.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church and the family will be available to visit after services are completed.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Barbara’s memory to the Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.



Arrangements for Mrs. Williamson are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

