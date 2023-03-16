NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara R. “Bootsy” Molesy, 76, of Niles, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital.

She was born October 27, 1946, in Terra Alta, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles Sliger and the late Reatha (Shahan) Sliger.

Barbara worked as a cashier at Hills’ Department Store and also as a cook for Sorrento’s and Gillette’s Nursing Home.

She loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Indians, Elvis Presley and reading but most of all she loved her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Scott (fiancée, Nancy) Molesy of Niles, Ohio; grandchildren, Amber, Lily and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Mackenzie and Bentley, also Aeriel, Alexis and Austin who loved her like a grandma, as well as two brothers and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kenneth J. “Kenny” Molesy, Jr.; daughter, Carolyn “Candy” Molesy-Zangara and the father of her children, Kenneth J. “Sonny” Molesy, Sr.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Garry Hennessey will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.