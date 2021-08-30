Barbara Louise Lesh, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Louise Lesh, 80, of Vienna, Ohio passed away on August 29, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 12, 1941 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harland Pifer and Vera (Nephew) Burr and her adopted father Alley Burr.

On February 6, 1965 she married Lionel Eldred Lesh, and they have spent the last 56 years together.



Barbara was a graduate of Johnston High School.

She worked many different jobs throughout her life, managing Kayo Gas Stations, as a caretaker for the Elderly, as well as a Legal Assistant at the Zuzolo Law Firm.

She was a member of Fowler Community Church.



She loved cooking, baking Christmas cookies with her grandkids and great grandkids and any reason to get her family together.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Lionel E. Lesh of Vienna, Ohio, daughters, Carrie McCormick of Vienna, Ohio and Doraine (David) Rosenberger of Kinsman, Ohio, son, Lionel “Kevin” (Heather) Lesh of Warren, Ohio, sisters, Carol Taylor, Phyllis Mobley and Janice Lester, half-brother, Harland “Punk” Pifer, step-sister, Phyllis Hall, grandchildren, Paul (Angel Grantz) Wynn, Lionel “Jeffery” Wynn, Jennifer (Louis) Buchmann, Jessica (Brandon) Oliver, Kristin (Nathan) Sellers, Sonya (Cannon Smith) Lesh, Bryce Lesh, Gabrielle Morgan as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her adopted father Alley Burr, brother, David Burr and step-brother, James Spargo.



A memorial service will be held at a later time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.



