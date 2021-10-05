Barbara Jane Ablondi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jane Ablondi, 92, of Warren, died early Saturday morning, October 2, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

“Jane”, as she was known, was born May 2, 1929 in Warren, a daughter of the late William and Esther (Holt) Atkin.

Barbara was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She then attended Mount Union College and achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

She worked as a teacher with the Southington Local schools for 30 years, prior to retiring.

She had been a longtime member of the New Life Fellowship Church in Cortland where she served as a Deaconess and was active with the children’s ministry. She had also served as a Deaconess with the Mega Church in Cleveland.

Barbara was a member of TOPS: “Take Off Pounds Sensibly”, the Warren Area Miniature Club and she was an avid reader and enjoyed mystery novels.

Barbara is survived by two children, Jean L. Smith of Warren and Richard W. Ablondi of Maple Heights. She also leaves behind her twin sister, Elizabeth J. “Jean” Flath, with whom she made her home; four grandchildren, 16n great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Atkin and a sister, Iva Fay.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

