LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barb” H. Bowen Long, 76, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born December 16, 1946 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Harold Haggerty and late Onnilee (Adams) Haggerty.

She was a graduate of Champion High School in 1964.

She retired from Packard Electric Delphi in 2003 after 36 years.

Barbara was a member of the Red Hat Society, local chapter Red Brims for Him. Barbara liked the outdoors and enjoyed her cats and garden. She also liked to quilt and do puzzles.

She regularly attended the Warren Revival Center. She also was previously a part of the Warren First Assembly of God Choir.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan R. (Rick) Poulakos of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; son, Jeffrey W. (Maryanne) Bowen of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Marcia (Donald) Scott and Brenda (Jerry) Jones both of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacob A. Politsky, Alexis M. Bowen, Kari L. Bowen and Lisa Galich; great-grandchildren, Maddox Bowen, Carson Galich and Kyla Galich.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lexy W. Bowen; second husband, James E. Long, Sr.; brother, Ronald Haggerty and granddaughter, Alexis R. Politsky.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, then again at the Warren Revival Center one hour prior to the service.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Warren Revival Center, where Pastor Dave Holbrook will officiate.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

