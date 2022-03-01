WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Anne Baughman, 82, of Greenville, South Carolina, left this world on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at home with her daughter and son-in-law as she wanted after a short illness.

She was born on December 12, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Carolyn (Ruby) Hyde.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph and Carolyn Hyde; infant sisters, Janice and Katherine Hyde; son, Douglas W. Smith and husband, Burl (Bud) Baughman.

Barbara attended Warren G. Harding High School and graduated with her high school diploma and later in life, received her Child Development Associate Credential in Early Childhood Education, from Pinellas Technical Education Center.

She is survived by her three daughters, Jeri Lynn Smith (Spencer) of Greenville, South Carolina, Tracy Robinson of Cortland, Ohio and Melissa May (Tim) of Kinsman, Ohio; her two brothers, Kenneth Hyde and Donald Hyde; sister, Cathy Hyde (Foor); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Barbara loved crafts, painting and making all those she loved dream catchers, pouring in her love and prayers with each knot.

She was a spiritual person, as her walk started at the Warren Nazarene Church when she was 17 years old and has continued her walk-in faith her entire life.

Throughout her life she was a stay-at-home mother, worked in retail for a while and then found her passion for children. She was an early childhood teacher and a professional nanny.

A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Saturday, March 5. Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with a service at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send any monetary contributions to Agape Hospice, Greenville, South Carolina.

