

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Wakefield died Saturday, February 12, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She and her beloved daughter, Lisa, had such a special relationship. It was often just the two of them. So, it was very fitting that her last few moments were spent the same. Just the two of them, one last time. After spending the day with her grandchildren, she passed at 11:35 p.m. with Lisa by her side.

Barbara was born October 14, 1942, in Warren, Ohio to Burritt and Alma Wakefield. She was the oldest of five children.

After graduating from Nursing school in 1963 she put her education to good use at Community Hospital, where she worked for 20 years. Not one to be bored, she also took a Nursing position at Packard Electric and was there for over 30 years.

Family was important to her and in 2005 she moved to Delaware, Ohio to be close to her daughter and her grandchildren. There she was a Registered Nurse at Honda until she retired in 2017.

Barbara loved to learn and made a point of prioritizing education, not only for herself but those around her. She often took her grandchildren to museums, plays and even cotillion. She loved to travel, shop and was a big foodie and enjoyed sharing her interests with her those around her. She regularly took trips with her sister Joan and with her daughter and grandchildren. She took cooking classes with her grandchildren and was often finding new restaurants to try with her daughter.

Barbara was truly a scholar and continued her education throughout her life. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1960 and Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing in 1963. She went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Allied Health and Business Management from Hiram College in 1989. She continued her studies at Kent State University, earning an MBA in 1993 and an MSN in 2004. There wasn’t a Continuing Education Course she didn’t like, and her certifications included: Registered Nurse (State of Ohio 1963), Occupational Health Nursing (1983), Occupational Audiological Testing Training, Hearing Conservation (1988), NIOSH Approved Occupational Spirometry Training and Basic and Advanced Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. From 1986 to 1990 she served as the State Director for the Ohio Association of Occupational Health Nursing, as well as, President of the American Society of Safety Engineers, Ohio – Pennsylvania Chapter. In 1990 she was also elected Director for the Trumbull County League of Women Voters. She was a member of the American Association of Occupational Health Nurses and the Nursing Continuing Education Advisory Committee at Kent State University. She served as Chairman for the Occupational Health Nurse Section Ohio Department of Worker’s Compensation All-Ohio Safety and Health Congress and the Ohio Association of Occupational Health Nurses Conference.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Shaun) Frecska, grandchildren; Stephanie Bowers, Rebecca Bowers, Scott (Gabee) Bowers and Nathan Bowers, along with her siblings, Sally Latessa and Albert Wakefield. Barbara is reunited in heaven with her parents, Burritt and Alma, brother James, sister Joan, niece Vicki and brother-in-law, Edward Latessa.

Services will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greene Township at noon on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Local arrangements were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. A luncheon to follow at Mecca Community Church, 5920 Phillips Rice Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Barbara and her family are very grateful for the love, care, and support shown by SourcePoint in Delaware, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tributes be made to SourcePoint in her memory, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, OH 43015. www.mysourcepoint.org/give www.mysourcepoint.org/give