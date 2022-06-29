WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Howsare, 79 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her home.

She was born March 16, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Andrew Bizilo, Jr. and Anna (Lickwar) Bizilo.

Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She attended Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church

Barbara was first employed at Packard Electric for 20 years and then GM Lordstown for over ten years.

She enjoyed crocheting, photography and traveling with family.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Denise (Tony Murphy) Noble of Elwood City, Pennsylvania and Lisa (John) Dollman of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; twin sister, Sandra (Joe Tarantino) Marino of Lordstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Rachel Hall, Stephanie Hall, Jessica Noble, Joseph Eastlick and Emily Eastlick; great-grandchildren, David Hall, Anna Noble, Jordan Blockinger, Jayden Blockinger, Jaxen Blockinger, Richard Stonebraker, Althea Stonebraker and Ada Noble and her dog, Lenny.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Howsare; son, C. Bradley Howsare; brother, Andrew Bizilo III, who passed at birth and dogs, Buddy and Charlie.

A gathering of friends will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Inurnment will be in Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

