Barbara Ann Fritz-Croyle, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Fritz-Croyle, 81, of Cortland, passed away Sunday, September 13, at her residence.

She was born October 15, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of Elmer and Betty Fritz.

Barbara was a 1956 graduate of Vienna High School.

She worked for the Warren Public Library for 35 years, prior to retiring.

She is survived by her two sons, Daniel S. (Wendy) Croyle of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania and David F. (Michelle) Croyle of Vienna; a sister, Audrey Vorich; three grandchildren, David, Damon and Emma Croyle and four great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty.

In keeping with Barbara’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Fritz are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

