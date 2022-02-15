LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Downing, 70, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children.

She was born February 19, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy and Evelyn (Kellar) Minton.

On August 16, 1969, she married William H. Downing. He preceded her in death.

She was an equestrian 4-H advisor for many years, loved horses and her puppy dogs. Barbara liked to trail ride as a young girl and met the love of her life, Bill Downing, while riding with her best friend Liz Davis. Barb was happiest when in the company of family and friends. She lived for family parties and get-togethers. She loved her years of living in the mountains of Park City Utah. Barb was proud of her career change in her 40’s to becoming a traveling project manager after raising her children to adulthood. Her family meant the most to her and she enjoyed watching the Cavaliers, Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Carlson of Midway, Utah; sons, Benjamin Downing and Bradley Downing both of Lordstown, Ohio; brother, Thomas Minton and Paul (Lori) Minton both of Lordstown; sisters-in-law, Karen Minton of Ellsworth, Ohio, Rosemary Minton of Lordstown, Ohio, Barbara Downing of Kinsman, Ohio, Diane (Frank) Martin of Cortland, Ohio, Deborah (Mark) Johns of Essex, Pennsylvania and Denise Burns of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Donald Minton; and brother-in-law, Terry Downing.

A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Friends and family may send expressions of sympathy to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.