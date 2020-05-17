Barbara Ann Cole, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Cole, 92, of Cortland, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 11, 1928 in Cortland, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred (May) Rupe.

After graduating from high school and getting married, Barbara spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married William R. Cole on November 26, 1948. They shared more than 70 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2019.

Barbara enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing, puzzles, word searches and playing cards, especially Solitaire.

She is survived by her two daughters; Brenda (Steven) Waters and Pattie (John) Pitzer, both of Cortland. She also leaves behind three grandchildren; Jessica (Joey) Dasinger, Brandon (Katie) Luoma and Emily (Brendan) Moulton and four great-grandchildren; Cole Joseph, Ella Grace, Zoey and Avery.

Besides her husband and parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, Frank “Bud” Rupe.

Private graveside services will be held.

Barbara will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Cole are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.