WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Dorsey, 74 of Warren, Ohio, was born March 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis R. and Pauline A. (Hatala) Toth.

Barbara passed away peacefully on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a graduate of Canfield High School.

She retired in 2011 from R.G. Steel for 32 years of service.

Barbara was passionate, devoted, genuine, honest, kind, strong, courageous, caring, compassionate, generous, funny, fun, one in a million, kid at heart….are just a very few of the countless ways to describe this “Special Lady”. Barb loved many things, reading, writing amazing poetry, listening to music and singing with her beautiful voice. She was a HUGE lifelong football fan. Always loved Green Bay but rooted just as hard for the Browns! One of her greatest passions was all animals but especially dogs. Barb founded her own ex-racing Greyhound rescue named “Love At First Sight Greyhound Adoption” in the year 2000. Named as such because for her it truly was love at first sight. It was through this that she was able to rescue and place 101 beautiful Greyhounds in their forever homes before health issues forced her to stop in 2012.

She is survived by her sisters, Rita (Tom) Bronson of Howland, Ohio and Karen (Randy) Drennen of Champion, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sue Toth of South Carolina; nephew, Chad Bronson of Howland, Ohio and nieces, Stephanie of South Carolina and Kara (AJ) stationed in Japan.

The deepest, dearest love of her life, San and her dearest treasured friends, Andy, Aaron and Carlene. She deeply touched the hearts of so many and we all are forever blessed to have known her and her love. Gone but never forgotten. Till we meet again our dearest Barbie.

Words cannot express the gratitude and appreciation felt for her doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic and at Hospice of the Valley in Poland for the amazing, compassionate and expert care Barb received.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Louis E. Toth.

Per Barb’s wishes there will be no services and cremation has taken place.

Anyone wishing to honor Barb can do so through a donation to your favorite animal charity or to the Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.