WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barak Marcus Natale, 36, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at home.

He was born June 9, 1985 in Warren, Ohio, a son of James R. Natale and Kathleen Dobson Natale.

Barak attended Howland High School and went on to graduate from Dorman High School in South Carolina, Class of 2004.

Following graduation he traveled while running a small cell phone accessory business.

Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Barak would immediately fall in love with his animated personality. He had a fearless approach to life, living each moment to the fullest. Barak had a heart for people never hesitating to give you the shirt off his back.

He is survived by his parents; three sisters, Noel (Adam), Anna (Eric) and Kacee (Ben); a brother, Donato (Kate), along with three nieces, Madelyn, Hailey and Audrey and four nephews, Ashton, Boone, Aidan and Connor.

Funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022. Friends and family may call from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., two hours prior to services, at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

