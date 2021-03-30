Bacil Lee Rogers, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bacil Lee Rogers, Jr, 54 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 10, 1966 in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of the late Bacil L. Rogers, Sr. and the late Rose E. (Wilson) Rogers.

On July 12, 1985 he married the former Penny L. Thorne.



Bacil loved fishing, working on cars and models but most of all though he loved spending time with his grandkids.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Penny L. Rogers of Warren, Ohio; son, Mark Rogers of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Crystal Rogers of Warren, Ohio; son, Domonic Rogers of Indiana; son, Dustin Rogers; brothers, James, Glenn and Darrell Rogers and sister, Bonnie Rogers all of Warren, Ohio, as well as his six beloved grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends and family may gather on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



In accordance with present mandates, masks will be required and we ask that you follow social distancing protocols while in the funeral home.

