CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Avis Helen Amoline, 84, of Champion, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Clearview Lanterns Estates.

She was born April 18, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph Boyle and Margaret (Dennis) Boyle.

On May 7, 1960, she married Franklin James Amoline.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling, gardening and planting flowers. Avis liked bird watching, cats and loved her Ragdoll’s so much.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Franklin Paul Amoline of Orangeville, Ohio, Bert Edward (Sandy) Amoline of Champion, O hio, Carol (Dean) Ingalls of Champion, O hio, Kevin (Dianna) Amoline of Brunswick, O hio and Cheryl (Jeffrey) Small of Champion, O hio; grandchildren, Bert James (Nikki) Amoline of Champion, O hio, Samuel (Krystle) Amoline of Austintown, O hio, Elizabeth (Cameron) Adkins of Mentor, O hio, Tyler (Maria) Matacic of Parma, O hio, Brandon Matacic of California, Luke (Sara) Amoline of Brunswick, O hio, Logan Amoline of Brunswick, O hio, Elora (Xavier) Romero of Virginia, Gage Hodges of Kansas, Carter Hodges of Kansas, Jordan Ingalls of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, Trey Ingalls of Tacoma, Washington, Christie Ingalls of Champion, O hio and Ryan Ingalls of Champion, O hio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark James Amoline and seven siblings.

Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Twp., Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Alzheimer’s Association (70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite #201, Hudson, OH 44236) in her memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.