Audra C. Stanford, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audra C. Stanford, 95, of Southington, Ohio, died December 22, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley, Howland.

She was born July 3, 1924, in Southington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd Chalker and the late Mae Robison Chalker.

Audra graduated from Chalker High School in 1942 and was employed as a secretary at Crafton Molding Company. Audra was an active member of the Southington United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Golden Voyagers and the Kamp-A-Lot club.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald (Carole) Stanford of Niles, Jeffrey (Letha) Stanford of Lynn Haven, Florida and daughter, Linda Applegate of Panama City, Florida; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Blaine (Betty) Chalker of Parkman, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Lewis Stanford, of 49 years; three sisters, Ruth Kyle, Bethel Lynch, Gladys Swartz and a brother, Rev. Wayne Chalker.

Funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, at 11:00 a.m.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday, December 30.

Audra will be laid to rest at Southington Reformed Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made to the Southington United Methodist Church, in her memory.

