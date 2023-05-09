BRUNSWICK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Athalee “Lee” C. Bartlett, 93, of Brunswick, Ohio passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 19, 1930, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Walter and the late Martha (Shepherd) Lawson.

Lee was employed as a secretary at Warren City Hall for years. She loved animals, fishing, hiking, being outdoors, listening to music and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Gary Clark of Champion, Ohio, Lisa (Myron) Hamel of Brunswick, Ohio and Jonathan (Deborah) Bartlett of Brunswick, Ohio; and grandchildren, Stephen (Tina) Clark, Chris (Melissa) Hamel, Tiffany (Joel) Colón and David Bartlett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Bartlett; brother, Lonnie Lawson; and sisters, Wilma Satterlee, Mildred Larmi, and Alma Arvanitis.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Alex Colón will be officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, West Farmington, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.