Ashley Marie Gut, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ashley Marie Gut, 38, of Niles, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born December 17, 1981, in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of Gary D. Gut and Penny Z. (Thompson) Gut.

Ashley enjoyed drawing art work, loved animals and was a blood donor.

In addition to her parents, Ashley is survived by her sister, Amber (Eric) Bland of Cortland, Ohio; two nieces, four nephews, two great-nephews and one great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and brother, Jeremy Gut.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Red Cross, 3530 Belmont Avenue #7 Youngstown, OH 44505, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

