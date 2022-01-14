WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur “AKA Bama” Robert James Braz, 38, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born November 28, 1983, in Hazelhurst, Georgia, the son of Michael Richard Braz and Cheryl S. (Andrews) Braz.

Arthur was a welder at Reichard.

He enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his children.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Lynn (Kovarovic) Braz of Warren, Ohio, whom he married September 26, 2009; his parents; children, Katelynn Braz and Natalee Franklin, both of Foley, Alabama and Maria Braz, Bailey Braz and Landyn Braz, all of Warren, Ohio; brother, Nicholas (Samantha) Braz of Summerville, South Carolina and grandchildren, Asher and Ruby Thibault of Foley, Alabama.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

