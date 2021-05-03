Arthur Leroy Brockway, Jr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur L. Brockway, Jr., 82, of Howland, died unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, May 1, at his residence.



He was born August 20, 1938 in Southington, a son of the late Arthur L., Sr. and Evelyn (Holt) Brockway.



Art was employed as a supervisor for American Welding for many years, prior to retiring in 1993. He also was self employed as a timber buyer.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served for six years before being honorably discharged.



He married the former Ella M. Benson on November 11, 1995. They shared 25 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.



Art had attended the Leavittsburg First Church of the Nazarene. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and wished God’s blessings on everyone he met. He was a kind, loving husband, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Besides his wife, Art is survived by three children, Sharon Harbour of Warren and Larry (Patty) Brockway and Matthew (Tammy) Brockway, both of Southington. He also leaves behind three stepchildren, Renae (Steve) Diamond of Columbus, Tina (Mark) Green of Southington and Fred Benson f Texas; a brother, Jack Brockway of Southington; two sisters, Phyllis Adams of Bristolville and Juanita (Al) Barna of Mars, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ethel May Brockway.



Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.



Friends may call one hour prior to services from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 7 at the funeral home.

Due to the continuing public health situation those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.



He will be laid to rest in the Southington Graham Cemetery.



