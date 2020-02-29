Arthur F. Baltes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur F. Baltes, Jr. a lifelong resident of Warren, passed away peacefully late Thursday evening, February 27, 2020, following a brief illness, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born July 21, 1940 in Youngstown.

Art attended and graduated from the machine trades class at Warren G. Harding High School in 1959.

He began working as a machinist for Wean United immediately following graduation and retired in 1995.

Art married his grade school sweetheart, Kathy Black, on his 21 birthday in 1961, just so he would never forget their anniversary, he always said. They have shared 58 amazing years of marriage, three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandsons.

He loved to spend time with the family, laugh and pick on the grandkids. He also enjoyed his Cleveland sports teams and all Mother Nature had to offer, especially fishing.

Art is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; sister, Faithe (James) MacNeal; daughter, Katherine Baltes; son, Arthur (Andrea) Baltes; daughters-in-law, Michele Baltes and Patty Howard. He also leaves his grandchildren Falyn (Adam) Krupsa, Kayla (Kurtis) Brown, Broc (Tiffany) Baltes, Ashley (Corey) Dlouhy, AJ (Cortnee) Baltes, Hallie Baltes and Gavin Lubianetzki; his nephew, Kaz (Kristin) Unalan; niece, Dilara (Sean) Casey and four great-grandsons to carry on his love of life.

He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Baltes.

The family will hold a private memorial service and internment at a later date.

Arrangements for Mr. Baltes are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements for Mr. Baltes are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

“If anyone asks why I’m missin’, Just tell ‘em I’ve gone Fishin”

