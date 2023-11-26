WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur “Art” Leroy Elser, 82, of Warren, Ohio, died Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

He was born June 30, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Harry V. Elser and the late Margaret (Funk) Owens.

He is survived by his brother, Harry Elser of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Dorothy Flickinger and Jennifer Elser, both of Wooster, Ohio; three granddaughters; two grandsons, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Phillip and Ronald Elser; and a daughter, Julie Elser.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the funeral home.

