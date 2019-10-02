Arnold Ellsworth Moten, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arnold Ellsworth Moten, 91, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

He was born August 25, 1928, in Summers County, West Virginia, a son of the late George and Maude Eliza (Bragg) Moten.

On July 1, 1950, he married the former Annie Bragg. They shared 69 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Rainelle High School in West Virginia.

Arnold worked at Republic Steel for 43 years.

Arnold loved walking in the Punderson and Mosquito Lake State Parks. He also loved feeding and watching the birds in his yard.

Loving memories of Arnold will be carried on by his wife, Annie Moten of Warren, Ohio; children, Brenda (William) Edwards of Forestville Heights, Maryland, Darlene (Gary) Jonovich of Seminole, Florida, Roger (Michelle) Moten of Vienna, Ohio and Sharon Moten of Mentor, Ohio; sisters, Geneva Almond and Goldia Givens; grandchildren, Joseph Jonovich, Kristine Krick, Laura Diem, Tyler, Cara and Bethany Moten and great-grandchildren, Rosalind Jonovich, Jason Krick, Jason Diem, Mason and Maddox Jonovich, Meredith and Kasey Krick and Emily Diem.

In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Virgil and Harold Moten.

Private services will be held.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481