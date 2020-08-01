Arnel M. Neal, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arnel M. Neal, 57, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born January 1, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Travis Neal and Evelyn (Wade) Neal.

Arnel was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. After graduation, she continued her education at Kent State University, where she earned an Associate Degree in Education.

She was a member of Shalom COGIC in Warren.

She is survived by her seven siblings, Maebelle (Willie) Cargill of Warren, Ohio, Darline Williams of Canton, Ohio, Nicole Neal of Chicago, Illinois, Travis Neal, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Leon (Virginia) Neal of Del City, Oklahoma, Brian (Bonita) Neal of Warren, Ohio and Gary Neal of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home, where Elder Paul H. Ringold will officiate.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, face masks should be worn and social distancing should be observed.

