WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Kay Johnson, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born February 9, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and the late Maryanna York (Clark) Heitman.

Arlene was devoted to her family and loved them very much.

She is survived by her fiancé, Michael Buttolph of Warren, Ohio; children, Robert Heath of San Antonio, Texas, Rick Heath of Texas, Maryann Knight of Texas and Michael (Lynn) Johnson of Girard, Ohio; two brothers, two sisters, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Johnson and two sisters.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

