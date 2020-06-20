Archer Eugene “Arch” Jones, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Archer Eugene “Arch” Jones, 81, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 13, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles A. and the late Frances E. (Daugherty) Jones.

On August 6, 1960, he married Constance Reilly and the have spent the last 59 years together.

He was a graduate of Lordstown High School class of 1957. He went on to serve honorably in the Unites States Army, serving in Hawaii.

Arch comes from a long line of carpenters and woodworkers and worked as one for all of his life. He worked out of the Local 171 and for Warren Engineering. He was a very talented woodworker and built beautiful pieces of furniture for some of his family. Arch also enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and flowers.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Constance Jones of Lordstown, Ohio; son, Michael (Dorothy Strenk) Jones of Lordstown, Ohio; daughter, Kelly (Dr. John) Barnhart of Champion, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Patricia Jones of Warren, Ohio; special niece, Amy (Kevin) Kelley of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Stephen and Sarah Strenk, Brooke, Michael and Matthew Barnhart, Jayna Vilsack and David and Devon Alexander; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Ryan, Alex Fuda and Addison Gaskell; sisters, Phyllis Jullierat of Newton Falls, Ohio; Frances (Steve) Chermansky of Niles, Ohio; Kay (Bruce) Ballentine of Lordstown, Ohio; brother, James (Barbara) Jones of Kinsman, Ohio; sister-in-law, Liz Jones; brothers-in-law, Jack Huling and Joe Phillips, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Martin “Marty” Jones; brother, Jack Jones; sister, Betty Huling; brother, Robert Jones and also sister-in-law, Kathryn Gardner.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on June 23, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the funeral home, where Rev. Dr. Bernard M. Oakes will officiate.

