McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – April Marino, 56, of McDonald, Ohio, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born April 8, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of James and Sandra (Bizilo) Marino.

She grew up middle child of three, sandwiched between a brother and sister, who adored her. They were a close knit family and a day rarely passed without April talking to everyone at least once, sharing inside jokes with her siblings and checking up on her parents.

She was a 1985 graduate of Lordstown High School.

April worked at GM for several years, where she was loved by her coworkers, until injury forced her into retirement.

She then rediscovered her passion for crafting and making beautiful decor for friends and family.

April enjoyed going to the casino, but most of all, she loved her family. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren, who knew her as “Nina” or “Ninny.” She poured herself into their happiness, snatching at any opportunity to baby sit or have a sleepover.

April was a truly empathetic person who wanted to make sure everyone she met was loved and included. Her last act of kindness was through organ donation via Gift of Life, in hopes someone could be helped or given another chance.

She is survived by her parents, Sandra (Joe Tarantino) and James Marino; partner of 15 years, Donald “Moose” Saltzmann; son, Andrew Marino of McDonald, Ohio; daughter, Megan (Derek) Sanders of Vienna, Ohio; sister, Gigi (Tom) Oakley of Ashland, Ohio; brother, Patrick (Stephanie) Marino of Holland, Michigan; grandchildren, Cristopher, Harmony, Harper, Carmon, William, Conor, along with many other extended family members.

April was welcomed into paradise by her sister who was born into Heaven; her grandparents; numerous aunts, uncles and her dear friend, Shannon.

April’s family is hopeful that she will also be greeted by Elvis Presley, her idol.

To celebrate April’s life, friends and well wishers are encouraged to toast a Coke Zero to the TCM Channel in honor of a beautiful soul gone too soon.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

