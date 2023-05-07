NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Francis Swead, 88, of Niles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born February 28, 1935, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Peter P. Swead and Stella P. (Charnesky) Swead.

He was a graduate of Trinity High School in Washington, Pennsylvania.

After school, he joined the United States Navy and served his country honorably.

Tony worked his entire career as an optician at Brodell’s Optometry.

Anthony was a member of SNPJ, the Cortland Moose Lodge and the Polish Club. He was a talented musician, who played multiple instruments including saxophone, trumpet, piano and accordion. He played in the Navy band, as well as, in several others throughout his life. Tony also enjoyed boating and sailing.

He is survived by his mother, Stella P. Swead of Niles, Ohio; sisters, Joann (Charles) Plott of Southington, Ohio, Patricia (Bill) Betonte of Cortland, Ohio and a nephew, Kenneth (Mary) Betonte of Monroe, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Geraldine Swead.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services or viewing.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements for cremation.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.