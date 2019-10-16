Anthony Layne Burke, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Layne Burke, 68, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

He was born July 16, 1951, in Pikeville, Kentucky, the son of the late Delmar and Edna (Hudson) Burke.

On September 22, 1973, he married the former Deborah Lemon. They have shared 46 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Anthony was a foreman for Technico, Inc.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Anthony was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

Anthony’s memories will be cherished by his wife, Deborah Burke of Bristolville, Ohio; son, Steve (Lisa) Burke of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Truman (Emma) Burke of Florida, Judy (Alfred) O’Neil of Alabama and Jean Carol (Sherwood) Bredin of Alabama.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild; brothers, Delmar Burke, Jr. and Acy Burke; twin brother, Jerry Wayne Burke and sisters, Shirley Johnson, Fronia Shelton, Nona Mullins-Smith and Norella Dean Burke.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 at the funeral home prior to services.

