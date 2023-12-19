BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Joseph Gundic, 90, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born May 27, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas P. and the late Rose (Legalin) Gundic.

On August 4, 1962, he married Antoinetta and they shared 56 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until her passing October 8, 2018.

Anthony retired as a truck driver from Corlett Movers and Storage, after 36 years of service and was also a Teamster Union member.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

He was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church.

He enjoyed drag racing, walking and yard work.

Anthony is survived by his son, Mark Anthony (Lisa) Gundic of Champion, Ohio; Mary Grace (Alfred) Phillips of North Royalton, Ohio; grandsons, Mark Anthony (Catherine) Gundic II and Anthony Joseph (Nicole) Williams and great-grandsons, Mark Anthony Gundic III, Oliver Francis Williams and Wolfgang Lawrence Gundic.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Rosie Gazdak and Mary Williams and brothers, Frank Gundic and Joseph Gundic.

A private graveside service will be held at Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

