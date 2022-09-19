WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Marando, Jr., 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home with family at his side after an extended illness.

He was born September 19, 1935, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mittiga) Marando.

On January 20, 1956, he married the former Twila Darlene Farley. They shared 64 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until her passing, June 10, 2020.

Anthony retired from General Motors after 40 years of service.

He was a devout catholic and member of St. William Catholic Church.

Anthony enjoyed golfing, reading, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was easy going and compassionate, quick to laugh, appreciated a good joke, always enjoyed time to sit and talk, genuinely interested and made you feel special.

He is survived by his daughters, Candy (Tom) Price of Chipley, Florida, Connie (Bill) Franklin of Warren, Ohio, Nancy (Anders) Goransson of Ellenton, Forida and Lori (Brian) Fiest of Cortland, Ohio; brother, Frank (Delores) Marando of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sisters, Adeline Griffin of Findlay, Ohio and Francis Schimizzi of Novi, Michigan; grandsons, Aaron (Karen) Marando, Blake and Michael Goransson and Russell (Anna) Sprague, III; granddaughters, Holly Goransson and Maria Fiest; and great-grandchildren, Laney, Miles and Grace Marando.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Anthony, III; brothers, Roy and Joseph Marando; and sister, Betty Zappia.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church, where Rev. Michael D. Balash will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, OH.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.