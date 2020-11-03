Anthony Dennis Spina, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Dennis Spina, 30, of Cortland, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 1, 2020.

He was born April 4, 1990, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Lester W. Fisher and Jennifer L. (Warzala) Spina.

He enjoyed rock carving and wood carving. Anthony enjoyed fishing and loved listening to music. He enjoyed drawing and writing. Anthony also loved to harass his little brother.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer L. (Warzala) Spina; stepfather, Mark Spina, Sr.; grandmother, Gloria Gower of Ohio; sister, Tiffany Knuckey of Michigan and brothers, Rick Fisher of Michigan, Anthony Cihan of Ohio, Ian Cihan of Ohio, Mark Spina, Jr. of Ohio and Jeremy Fisher of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester W. Fisher.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor William Carter will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Social distancing should be practiced and masks be worn.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

