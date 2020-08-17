Anthony D. Kakiou, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony D. “Tony” Kakiou, 81, of Warren, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020, at Community Skilled Health Care Center in Warren.

He was born September 5, 1938, in Warren, a son of the late James and Argero (Sarendos) Kakiou.

Tony graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1957.

After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, he returned to Warren and was employed as a tow motor operator for the Clark-Dietrich Corporation, retiring in 2016.

He married the former Mary E. Stoian on March 12, 1981. They shared 39 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

In his younger years, Tony enjoyed hunting and fishing, he loved to bake, especially cakes and he also enjoyed keeping his yard in “ship shape.” Tony owned a 1939 Buick classic car and was a founding member of the Trumbull County Street Rod Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary of Warren; a daughter, Melinda Wolfe of Fowler; stepsons, Robert Brunke of Dallas, Texas and Steve Frenchko of Warren; stepdaughter, Kim Urick of Mineral Ridge and five grandchildren, Brandon Brunke, Hunter and Kristina Urick and Alexis and Sierra Wolfe. Also surviving are a brother, Bill (Pat) Kakiou of Howland; two sisters, Tina (Nick) Mulidore of The Villages, Florida and DeeDee (Bill) Klein of Florida; a brother-in-law, Ronnie (Diane) Pitcovitch and his very special friends, Ray Jaskowicz, Sr., Ray Jaskowicz, Jr., Gary Riggs, Dave Schaffer and Glen Maffit.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his sister, Marion Pitcovitch.

Tony’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Community Skilled Health Care Center for all of the kind, compassionate care given to him.

Private memorial services with military honors were held at the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

Arrangements for Mr. Kakiou were provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

