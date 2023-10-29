CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annis “Jane” Pierson, 85, of Champion Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 29, 1937, in Cowen, West Virginia the daughter of the late Marshall and Ada Boggs Carpenter.

Jane worked at various insurance companies as a secretary/insurance agent, including Nurse & Griffin, Bowers and State Farm.

Jane continued her passion for Christ by serving at the Steel Valley Baptist Association, as well as teaching adult Sunday School for many years.

In addition to reading, teaching and studying God’s word, Jane was always dedicated to making her family her first priority. She especially loved every moment with her granddaughter, LeighAnna Jane and enjoyed cheering her on during competitive dance competitions. She enjoyed her daily companions Casper, Gracie and Gabby. She will be missed but always looked forward to reuniting with her loved ones who passed before her.

She is survived by son, Roy Pierson; daughter, Becky Pierson; grandson, AJ (Anita) Pierson; grandchildren, David, Christopher and Abby of Arizona and her namesake, granddaughter, LeighAnna Jane Pierson of Braceville. She also leaves siblings, George (Sylvia) Carpenter, Junior (Sherry) Carpenter, Cam (Autumn) Carpenter, Sue (Bill) Cutright of West Virginia and Nora (Lehr) Bean of North Carolina.

Jane had a firm belief in her Lord and Savior and relied on Jesus Christ throughout her life. She now joins her husband, Arthur Pierson, Sr. and sons, Art Jr. and David in heavenly glory. She also joins her siblings, Roland (Sharon) Carpenter, Jack (Jessie) Carpenter, Sandy (Doy) Robinson and Linda (Ray) Wayne, who preceded her in death.

Per Jane’s request, services were private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

If desired, family requests contributions be made to Dana Warren-Tolios, 2233 South Canal St., Newton Falls, OH 44444 specified in Jane Pierson’s memory, to support her love of the arts.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.