WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Moten, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Hospice House.

She was born September 18, 1931, in Raleigh County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Grayson Bragg and the late Adeline Smith Bragg.

Annie was a homemaker and enjoyed embroidery and reading. She also loved walking with her husband, Arnold at Punderson and Mosquito Lake State Park.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Darlene (Gary) Jonovich of Seminole, Florida and Sharon Moten of Mentor, Ohio; son, Roger Moten of Vienna, Ohio; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and sister, Sadie Fern Richmond of Mabscott, West Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold E. Moten; daughter, Brenda Edwards; daughter-in-law, Michelle Moten; three sisters, Florence Richmond, Leola Meadows and June Bolling and three brothers, Clarence, Hobart and Bernard Bragg.

Private services will be held at the Champion Township Cemetery Chapel.

Interment was in the Champion Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.