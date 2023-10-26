WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette Marie Titchnell, 47 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Hospice House, after a well fought battle with cancer.

She was born April 24, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gloria Burgermyer.

Annette was a 1994 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and TCTC Nursing program.

She loved being a nurse and helping people. She was an LPN at New Day Recovery, Better Living Now, Gateways to Better Living, Crossroads Hospice and Hospice of the Valley. Most recently working for Ultium Cells LLC.

Annette attended Victory Christian Church in Lowellville. She devoted her life to the Lord and showed that in the way she treated people.

She loved her dogs, Boots, Cole, Boy, Onyx and Bronx. Annette was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed wineries, comedy shows, concerts, White House Fruit Farm and loved butterflies.

Annette is survived by her daughters, Ary’Anah (Kevin McDonald) Walker and Trinity McKenzie, both of Warren, Ohio and brothers, Jeff, Daniel and Kenny. She will also be missed by a host of friends she embraced as family.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her Nana and Papa.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Victory Christian Church, 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, OH 44436. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until service time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.