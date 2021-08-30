Annette Marie Ruiter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette Marie Ruiter, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away on August 28, 2021 with her beloved husband by her side at Hospice House.

She was born May 26, 1950 in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry Earl and Helen Ruth (Goodhart) Markle.

On June 6, 2018, she married David E. Ruiter who survives.



Annette graduated from Leavittsburg High School class of 1968, and retired from The Packard Electric Company after 30 years.

She attended Grace United Methodist Church.



Annette loved her family and being a grandmother. She also loved her animals but most of all, she loved riding on the back of David’s Harley.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, David E. Ruiter of Warren, Ohio, mother, Helen R. Markle of Ocala, Florida, daughter, Mandy (Dana) Glass of Aurora, NE, sister, Kathleen Beal of Ocala, Florida, sister-in-law Carolyn Markle of Toledo, Ohio, as well as her grandchildren, Alexandra and Evan Glass.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Earl Markle, and brothers, Dale and Donald Markle.



In accordance with her wishes there will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Annette Marie Ruiter, please visit our Tribute Store.