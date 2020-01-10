Anne L. Gerlt, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne L. Gerlt (Uveges), 91, of West Farmington, Ohio, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Burton Health Care Center, where she was a resident for the last six and one-half years.

She was born March 30, 1928, in Cassandra, Pennsylvania.

Anne was a member of the West Farmington United Methodist Church. She was an active member of the Women’s Relief Corp, she was even national president of the organization. Anne was also a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and had been a mother advisor to the Rainbow Girls.

She had five children, Dave Seidlarczyk, Bill Seidlarczyk, James Seidlarczyk, Debra Hawkins and Lisamarie Gerlt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl H. Gerlt.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Sulzer officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service.

Interment will be in the West Farmington Hillside Cemetery.

